FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain and storms Wednesday & Thursday, then much colder weather into your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking scattered rain and storms along with chilly weather!

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and isolated storms are in your forecast (50-60%). Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

· Alert Days are posted for Wednesday and Thursday for periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms. Gusty winds are also possible. Rain chances are around 70%.

· A few more showers are in your forecast Friday into Saturday morning. Rain chances are around 50%.

· A cold front ushers in much colder weather for part of your weekend.

· Sunday and Monday mornings are First Alerts for the cold weather. Freezing temperatures are likely.

First Alert Weather Story:

Buckle up! We’re tracking scattered rain and storms for the next few days. Much colder weather pushes in for part of the weekend.

Tonight, a few showers and isolated storms are possible as a front remains fairly stationary to our south. The rain will be scattered even overnight (50-60% chance).

WIS (WIS)

Heads up! Wednesday is an Alert Day.

WIS (WIS)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in your forecast.

WIS (WIS)

Some storms could be strong to severe, mainly by the afternoon. Parts of the Midlands are under marginal and slight risks for strong to severe thunderstorms. Let’s stay weather aware. Heavy rain, isolated storms and gusty winds are the big threats. However, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Rain chances are around 70%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Thursday is also an Alert Day.

We’re going to see periods of rain in the area. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Storms could also develop. Rain chances are around 70%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will cool into the upper 50s.

WIS (WIS)

Prepare for some more wet weather Friday into early Saturday morning. Rain chances are around 50% each day.

A cold front will push the rain east by Saturday afternoon, then much cooler weather will push in.

WIS (WIS)

In fact, Sunday and Monday mornings are First Alerts for a hard freeze and/or patchy frost. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s Sunday morning and the mid 30s Monday morning.

WIS (WIS)

Tonight: Cloudy Skies. Scattered Showers & Isolated Storms (50-60%). Overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms (70%). Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.

Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. AM Showers (50%). Highs near 60, then our temperatures will fall.

Alert Day Sunday: A Cold Start. Sunny Skies. Morning temperatures in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Alert Day Monday: A Cold Start. Patchy Frost Possible. Morning temperatures in the 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.