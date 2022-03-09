SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Assistant Principal Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
By Holly Emery and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – An assistant principal in Mississippi was fired last week after reading the children’s book “I Need a New Butt!” to a class of second-grade students.

“My boss had asked me to set up a Zoom with the second-grade classes and the principal at the school they’re going to be at next year, and she was going to read to them. And she didn’t show,” Assistant Principal Toby Price told WLBT.

To improvise, Price said his boss told him to read to the students instead.

“I grabbed one of my favorite books that I had nearby, I read it to them. It’s a funny, silly book,” Price explained.

Price said he had read this book at previous school districts before and never heard any pushback or complaints.

“I didn’t think twice about reading it, because I’ve never had an issue with it before. There are other books that have much more suggestive material that are much more widely accepted,” Price said.

According to Price’s termination letter from the superintendent of the Hinds County School District, Price showed “a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” by picking the book.

“I just think that, you know, this was a pretty harsh reaction. I’ve been in education for 20 years. I’ve never had a disciplinary anything put in my file, not even for being late. So, I was blown away,” Price said.

In response to Price’s situation, children’s book authors, teachers and librarians have messaged and posted on social media stating the book is “hilarious and sweet,” “joyful and fun” and “lighthearted” and that the superintendent’s decision was wrong.

Now, Price is hoping to overturn their decision, get his job back and teach others that funny books are needed in education.

The superintendent in the school district declined to comment about Price’s firing.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire in Lexington has left several streets closed, according to the Lexington Police...
House fire causes road closures in Lexington
Gun store in Georgia
Tom Rice, 40+ GOPs introduce new bill to dismantle ATF firearms registry
Four displaced in Columbia house fire, officials investigating
Columbia fire ruled arson, officials investigating
The coroner’s office says Diaquice Monroe, 14, of Whitman St. Orangeburg, SC died of injuries...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police
The victim says the assault happened about 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of Fairlane Drive/Pine...
Deputies search for suspect in Lexington sexual assault

Latest News

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris pledges unity and support to NATO allies. (Source: CNN, POOL,...
Harris visits Poland as talks between Russia, Ukraine fall apart
Paper processing is causing backups, but the IRS says it needs more funding in order to...
IRS plans to hire 10,000 workers to relieve massive backlog
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
Body camera catches Washington state deputy's fiery rescue of man trapped in burning car.
GRAPHIC: Washington state sheriff's deputy pulls man from burning car
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction