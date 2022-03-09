16-year-old girl missing, last seen in Gaston

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help searching for a 16-year-old girl.

Stephanie Valverde was last seen when she willingly left her home in Gaston Friday, Feb. 25. According to deputies, Valverde’s family says she left without her daily medicine.

#NEW: Deputies are working to make sure 16-year-old Stephanie Valverde is safe.



We have no reason to believe she’s with someone she doesn’t know well or in any danger. Her family tells us she willingly left her home in Gaston Feb. 25 without her daily medicine. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/z3IbbXxxUg — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) March 9, 2022

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says deputies are working to make sure Valverde is safe.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored sweater with a white shirt and black leggings. Deputies say she is about 5′5″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Call Investigator Cobb at 803-785-8230 if you’ve seen Stephanie or if you know where she might be.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.