16-year-old girl missing, last seen in Gaston

According to deputies, Valverde’s family says she left without her daily medicine.
According to deputies, Valverde's family says she left without her daily medicine.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help searching for a 16-year-old girl.

Stephanie Valverde was last seen when she willingly left her home in Gaston Friday, Feb. 25. According to deputies, Valverde’s family says she left without her daily medicine.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says deputies are working to make sure Valverde is safe.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored sweater with a white shirt and black leggings. Deputies say she is about 5′5″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Call Investigator Cobb at 803-785-8230 if you’ve seen Stephanie or if you know where she might be.

