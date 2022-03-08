Summerville man arrested after 2-month marijuana investigation

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an investigation into alleged marijuana distribution.

Robert Bernhardt is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and two additional counts of distribution of marijuana, Lt. Chris Hirsch said.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in January after the department’s Narcotics Vice Unit received a complaint of narcotics distribution at a Heber Road home, he said.

Following a two-month-long investigation, the Summerville Police SWAT executed a search warrant at the home where detectives found more than 15 pounds of marijuana and a firearm, Hirsch said.

The Summerville Narcotics Vice Unit and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.

Bernhardt was being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.