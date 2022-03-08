SkyView
Statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday

File photo of tornado sirens.
File photo of tornado sirens.(WALA)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State officials have announced a statewide tornado drill for Wednesday (March 9).

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division announced that the drill will happen at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and is working with the South Carolina Broadcasters Association and the State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearmen in order to encourage schools to participate in the exercise.

During the drill, the National Weather Service will use a real-event code, “TOR” that will activate tone-alert weather radios that are set to receive tornado warnings. Those radios will broadcast the message.

The purpose of the drill is to test communications systems, safety procedures, mitigation processes and more.

