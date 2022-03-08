SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Statewide tornado drill postponed

Stock image.
Stock image.(Associated Press)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials announced Tuesday evening the statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday morning was postponed. Citing the potential for severe weather Wednesday, the drill is now scheduled for Friday, March, 11, 2022 at 9 a.m.

Due to the slight risk of severe weather tomorrow the The annual South Carolina tornado drill will now be held on Friday, March 11th at 9 AM EST.

Posted by US National Weather Service Columbia South Carolina on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Harold Jeffcoat and Richard Young were arrested in connection with a cigarette-stealing crime...
Richland County arrests “Cigarette Bandits” following month-long crime spree
FILE PHOTO
14-year-old killed in Richland County shooting
FILE PHOTO
Man injured in Columbia shooting, police investigating
Oats was arrested on the scene and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He has...
Columbia man arrested in catalytic converter theft
Jack died of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare heart condition.
“Let’s turn a tragedy into a triumph:” Mother of Dutch Fork football player who died forms foundation to honor his legacy

Latest News

Rep. Russell Ott, D – Calhoun, speaks during a news conference at the State House on March 8,...
Lawmakers pushing to legalize betting on horse races in SC
According to deputies, Valverde’s family says she left without her daily medicine.
16-year-old girl missing, last seen in Gaston
The victim says the assault happened about 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of Fairlane Drive/Pine...
Suspect wanted for sexual assault, LCSD says
Four displaced in Columbia house fire, officials investigating
Four displaced in Columbia house fire, officials investigating
On Monday, March 7, 2022, a Florida man was sentenced to 29 years in prison after pleading...
Man sentenced to 29 years in prison after 2019 Forest Acres armed robbery