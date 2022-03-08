Statewide tornado drill postponed
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials announced Tuesday evening the statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday morning was postponed. Citing the potential for severe weather Wednesday, the drill is now scheduled for Friday, March, 11, 2022 at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.