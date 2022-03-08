Statewide tornado drill postponed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials announced Tuesday evening the statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday morning was postponed. Citing the potential for severe weather Wednesday, the drill is now scheduled for Friday, March, 11, 2022 at 9 a.m.

Due to the slight risk of severe weather tomorrow the The annual South Carolina tornado drill will now be held on Friday, March 11th at 9 AM EST. Posted by US National Weather Service Columbia South Carolina on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

