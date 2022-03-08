SkyView
Stabbing turns deadly in Northeast Columbia, relative charged

(FILE)
(FILE)(WALA)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman is left dead after a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to Silver Crest Drive in Northeast Columbia, near the Members Club at Wildewood around 12:45 p.m. after receiving calls stating a woman had been stabbed.

After arriving on scene, a woman was found injured and then transported to an area hospital by ambulance. According to RCSD, the woman later died.

A relative of the victim, Lakeisha Meyers, was arrested and charged with murder after the incident.

Sheriff Leon Lott says it is hard to imagine what would cause someone to take the life of their relative.

“This is a sad example of a domestic dispute gone wrong and a woman lost her life because of it. This family is now left to mourn the loss of both family members,” Sheriff Lott said.

Meyers will be booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

