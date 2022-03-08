SkyView
Soda City Live: Fashion with Minh Le

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fashion week is one of the biggest events in fashion where designers, brands, and industry professionals are able to show off their latest pieces.

Local designer Minh Le is the owner of 831MINHLE, a fashion boutique based in Lexington.

Minh Le had an opportunity to showcase her work at France at the Paris Fashion Week.  She joined Soda City Live to talk about her career starting with a simple dream to now being on the world stage.

831MINHLE can be found at https://www.831minhle.com/.

