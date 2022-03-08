SkyView
Mom stabbed multiple times, sons hurt trying to help her

Police say the suspect turned himself in about two hours after the attack. A motive is still under investigation. (KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:35 AM EST
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Police in Philadelphia arrested a man in connection to a triple stabbing that left a mother fighting for her life and her two sons badly injured.

Police say a 37-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times throughout her body and placed in critical condition at the hospital following the incident around 2 p.m. Sunday. The victim’s two sons, a 15-year-old and a 10-year-old, were also stabbed.

Witnesses say the boys told them their injuries happened as they tried to protect their mom.

“They said he was stabbing the mom, and the kids came down to help and that’s how they got stabbed,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

That neighbor says she was in her driveway when the boys ran into the alley moments after being stabbed.

“When the second kid came running out, he was covered in blood from, like, head all the way down to his stomach,” the neighbor said.

A few seconds later, the children told neighbors the man who attacked their mom followed them outside. They also said he was their mom’s co-worker.

“The guy came out. I didn’t know what he was going to do, if he was going to try to attack them again,” the neighbor said. “So, I said, ‘Run, run, run, inside my house.’ So, we all ran inside my basement.”

She says as she was hustling the kids inside, she glanced back to see if the suspect was following them.

“He just turned around, looked at us and just casually walked away,” she said.

Once safe in the basement, she called 911, and the boys pleaded with her to check on their mom a few doors away.

“I just called out and said, ‘Ma’am, ma’am, ma’am.’ And she came stumbling down the steps,” the neighbor said.

The 15-year-old was stabbed twice in the back of his head, while the 10-year-old was stabbed once in the back of his head and once in his left leg, according to officials. They’re both in stable condition.

Police say about two hours after the attack, the suspect turned himself in. His identity has not been made public, and a motive is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

