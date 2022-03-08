SkyView
Gamecocks invite fans to NCAA selection show viewing

This is the first in person viewing in nearly two years
South Carolina's posts power the team into the semifinals.
South Carolina's posts power the team into the semifinals.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fans of the South Carolina Women’s Basketball team were invited Tuesday to view the NCAA Selection Show. The team will be holding an open practice at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday, March 13, 2022 starting at 6 p.m. The viewing show kicks off at 8 p.m. and will be the first in person fan viewing event in nearly two years.

Head Coach Dawn Staley said the team is excited to hold an in person event. Team alumnae will join the practice for a Q&A session with fans before the viewing starts Sunday.

The event is free to attend and seating is available on a first come, first served basis. The arena will open at 6 p.m. to the public. RSVPing to the event includes a free registry into prize drawings which include NCAA first and second round tickets and a fan trip. To register, click the link here. Winners must be present at Sunday’s event to be eligible for prizes.

