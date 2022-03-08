Four displaced in Columbia house fire, officials investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire displaced four people in Columbia on Tuesday.

The fire happened in the 1200 block of Whitney Street near Williams-Brice Stadium and the fairgrounds.

No one was injured.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department arrived on the scene at around 9:40 a.m.

That’s after Trey Coleman, who lives up the road, saw massive flames going up the side of the house and called 911.

“I went to go check on the back door but the flames was just much where you couldn’t get in there,” he said. “So I ran around to the front and banged on it. He came to the door and smoke was already rolling out, and he made it out.”

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found heavy fire coming from the back of the property and spreading through the home. Officials say it only took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Coleman woke up three renters of the home. Each of them made it out safely.

He said stepping in to help his neighbors was instinctive.

“I just hope that somebody would do that for me and my family on some real talk because that’s what I think about when it comes to things like that,” he said. “It could my family needing somebody, you know what I mean? And that’s what it boils down to. And that’s why I did it. And I would hope anybody would.”

Coleman said he feels good knowing that everyone is alright.

“As long as somebody’s still alive, they’re there to make sentimental memories with somebody else further down the line,” he said. “You might lose some sentimental things in a fire that you’ll never get back, but if you’re still alive to make more memories, you can make more sentimental things for other people.”

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

“Why did the fire start?” Coleman asked. “Just out the blue? You know, because it wasn’t out of the blue. A fire just don’t start like that and some people could’ve gotten hurt for real.”

