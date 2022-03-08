Fmr. UofSC coach Lou Holtz to speak at Trump rally in Florence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lou Holtz, Gov. Henry McMaster, and several other South Carolina political figures are scheduled to speak at an upcoming rally in Florence for Fmr. President Donald Trump.

‘The Save America’ rally will take place on March 12.

Officials announced Tuesday that Fmr. UofSC Coach and College Football Hall of Famer Lou Holtz is slated to speak alongside SC GOP Chairman Drew McKissick, congressional candidate Katie Arrington and McMaster.

A statement from organizers said, in part:

This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.