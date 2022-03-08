SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback

FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first...
FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery. The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer revealed the severity of his foot injury in an upcoming episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series that will air Tuesday night, March 8, 2022, on Barstool Sports.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery.

The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer reveals the severity of his foot injury in an upcoming episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series.

Sanders was hospitalized for around a month in the middle of last season when the Tigers finished 11-2.

The latest episode of his series features Sanders dealing with a life-threatening medical situation that put him in the intensive care unit and how his team prepared for games in his absence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Jeffcoat and Richard Young were arrested in connection with a cigarette-stealing crime...
Richland County arrests “Cigarette Bandits” following month-long crime spree
FILE PHOTO
Man injured in Columbia shooting, police investigating
Jack died of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare heart condition.
“Let’s turn a tragedy into a triumph:” Mother of Dutch Fork football player who died forms foundation to honor his legacy
Teen missing for a year, officials still searching for information
Teen missing for a year, officials still searching for information
Oats was arrested on the scene and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He has...
Columbia man arrested in catalytic converter theft

Latest News

Amid the constant onslaught of Russian attacks, Ukrainian civilians are fleeing for their lives...
Ukraine civilians killed; refugees top 2 million
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a discussion...
Ghislaine Maxwell juror regrets not disclosing sex abuse
A full embargo would be most effective if it included European allies, which are also desperate...
EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
FILE PHOTO
14-year-old killed in Richland County shooting
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat...
Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot