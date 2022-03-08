Columbia man arrested in catalytic converter theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies were called to a Saint Andrews Road business Saturday where a man is accused of stealing a catalytic converter.

Maurice Daveonte Oats, 22, is charged with possession of a nonferrous metal, possession of implements capable of being used in a crime, injury to real property and resisting arrest, according to arrest warrants.

According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, a deputy found Oats in a parking lot under a truck trying to cut off the catalytic converter.

Deputies also found a power saw and numerous saw blades, along with batteries on the truck, Koon says.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says Oats is a person of interest in other catalytic converter thefts at other locations in the county.

Oats was arrested on the scene and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.

He has since been released on bond.

