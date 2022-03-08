The Bodega Kitchen to Open in Rosewood Community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Bodega Kitchen is a veteran owned and managed restaurant that operates out of a ghost kitchen.

The restaurant has a New York inspired menu with a few traditional Puerto Rican dishes.

The Bodega Kitchen will host a soft opening Tuesday March 8th and is set to open Monday,March 14th.

The address is 2800 Rosewood DriveColumbia, SC in the Rosewood shopping center in the Philly Pretzel building.

Orders can be placed through GrubHub or on their Facebook page.

