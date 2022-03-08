14-year-old killed in Richland County shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one 14-year-old dead.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in a wooded area near the 2400 block of Kneece Road around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Deputies then arrived on the scene to find a teen with multiple gunshot wounds.

Richland County investigators believe the homicide is potentially gang related.

According to deputies, a 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with this case on a weapons charge.

“It is always devastating to lose such a young person to gun violence,” Sheriff Lott said. “It is sad to think that these kids are out here killing each other and taking someone’s life means nothing to them.”

Sheriff Lott stressed the 14-28 age group is where he is seeing violent crimes and loss of life, and says it is a community problem.

“We need the community to help us save the kids,” Lott said.

