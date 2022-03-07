SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Red Flag Fire Alert lifted for 14 counties

Statewide Red Flag Fire alert issued after rise in wildfires
Statewide Red Flag Fire alert issued after rise in wildfires(The South Carolina Forestry Commission)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission has lifted a statewide red flag alert for 14 counties in the Pee Dee region.

The alert went into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday after an increase in wildfires that were hard to control, according to officials. The alert was lifted for most of the state Tuesday but was still in effect until Wednesday morning for 14 counties.

The Forestry Commission recorded 106 wildfires that burned more than 1,500 acres between March 3 and March 5. The first three months of 2022 have seen more wildfires than the last fiscal year (July 2020 to June 2021), according to officials.

The Pee Dee region, which includes the 14 counties, had 48 uncontrolled fires that have burned nearly 1,500 acres.

Forestry Commission officials said:

Improving weather conditions have reduced elevated wildfire danger considerably in those areas, eliminating the need to encourage citizens to voluntarily postpone their outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Fire Alert does not ban outdoor burning, but it does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires.

“One of our major concerns in addition to the elevated fire danger itself is that fire activity may exceed our capacity to respond. These conditions could create a scenario where we have more fires than we have resources,” said Chief Darryl Jones, SCFC Fire. “The increase in fires is something we expect and plan for at the start of spring every year, but strong winds can really push fire danger to its limit, and we’re seeing that now.”

Officials say that there are also very dry fuels on the ground that are leading to re-ignition. Firefighters are reporting that the fires this week are taking longer to contain and more resources to control them.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A house fire in Lexington has left several streets closed, according to the Lexington Police...
House fire causes road closures in Lexington
Gun store in Georgia
Tom Rice, 40+ GOPs introduce new bill to dismantle ATF firearms registry
Four displaced in Columbia house fire, officials investigating
Columbia fire ruled arson, officials investigating
The coroner’s office says Diaquice Monroe, 14, of Whitman St. Orangeburg, SC died of injuries...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police
The victim says the assault happened about 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of Fairlane Drive/Pine...
Deputies search for suspect in Lexington sexual assault

Latest News

The coroner’s office says Diaquice Monroe, 14, of Whitman St. Orangeburg, SC died of injuries...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police
According to South Carolina’s Respite Coalition, one in four families need caregivers, but...
Hundreds of families waiting longer than usual for caregivers
The United States Navy says it is nearing completion of an environmental cleanup following a...
Cleanup of crashed fighter jet nearing completion, officials say
Former 'American Idol' star Caleb Kennedy in bond court.
‘American Idol’ star to remain in jail until SLED completes toxicology
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Rain showers this morning, then gusty storms Friday night into Saturday morning