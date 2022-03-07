Red Flag Fire Alert lifted for 14 counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission has lifted a statewide red flag alert for 14 counties in the Pee Dee region.

The alert went into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday after an increase in wildfires that were hard to control, according to officials. The alert was lifted for most of the state Tuesday but was still in effect until Wednesday morning for 14 counties.

The Forestry Commission recorded 106 wildfires that burned more than 1,500 acres between March 3 and March 5. The first three months of 2022 have seen more wildfires than the last fiscal year (July 2020 to June 2021), according to officials.

The Pee Dee region, which includes the 14 counties, had 48 uncontrolled fires that have burned nearly 1,500 acres.

Forestry Commission officials said:

Improving weather conditions have reduced elevated wildfire danger considerably in those areas, eliminating the need to encourage citizens to voluntarily postpone their outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Fire Alert does not ban outdoor burning, but it does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires.

“One of our major concerns in addition to the elevated fire danger itself is that fire activity may exceed our capacity to respond. These conditions could create a scenario where we have more fires than we have resources,” said Chief Darryl Jones, SCFC Fire. “The increase in fires is something we expect and plan for at the start of spring every year, but strong winds can really push fire danger to its limit, and we’re seeing that now.”

Officials say that there are also very dry fuels on the ground that are leading to re-ignition. Firefighters are reporting that the fires this week are taking longer to contain and more resources to control them.

