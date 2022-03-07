Soda City Live: Doko Ribfest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Imagine packing in numerous bands, all the ribs and bbq you can stomach, crafts, Bloody Marys, a 5k race, and thousands of people enjoying the beautiful Blythewood park of Doko Meadows.

That can be your weekend this weekend as the 2022 Doko Ribfest kicks off Friday night.

Phil Frye is the executive director of the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce. And Tony Crout is the owner of Doko Smoke and the co-chair of the Doko Ribfest Committee. They joined Soda City Live on WIS TV to preview the event.

This Friday from 6 to 10 p.m., enjoy a movie night and Tokyo Joe. There is the chili cook-off competition and numerous vendors with food trucks, fair foods, crafts, music, arts and beverages. The Ribfest is held at Doko Meadows Park at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle in the heart of Blythewood.

And then the party continues the next day starting early at 7 a.m. with the Ribbit 5K run, Bloody Marys, the rib cook-off competition, and music by Commontime Bluegrass Band, Too Much Sylvia, Mason Horne, Wrong Side of the Tracks, and Blues Deluxe.

The evening wraps up later that night at 10 p.m.

For all the details on the Ribfest go to: www.dokoribfest.com.

And for details and to sign up for the 5K run, go to: https://www.strictlyrunning.com/images/22_RibbitRun_3.pdf.

