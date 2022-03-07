SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Doko Ribfest

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Imagine packing in numerous bands, all the ribs and bbq you can stomach, crafts, Bloody Marys, a 5k race, and thousands of people enjoying the beautiful Blythewood park of Doko Meadows.

That can be your weekend this weekend as the 2022 Doko Ribfest kicks off Friday night.

Phil Frye is the executive director of the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce. And Tony Crout is the owner of Doko Smoke and the co-chair of the Doko Ribfest Committee. They joined Soda City Live on WIS TV to preview the event.

This Friday from 6 to 10 p.m., enjoy a movie night and Tokyo Joe. There is the chili cook-off competition and numerous vendors with food trucks, fair foods, crafts, music, arts and beverages. The Ribfest is held at Doko Meadows Park at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle in the heart of Blythewood.

And then the party continues the next day starting early at 7 a.m. with the Ribbit 5K run, Bloody Marys, the rib cook-off competition, and music by Commontime Bluegrass Band, Too Much Sylvia, Mason Horne, Wrong Side of the Tracks, and Blues Deluxe. 

The evening wraps up later that night at 10 p.m.

For all the details on the Ribfest go to: www.dokoribfest.com

And for details and to sign up for the 5K run, go to:  https://www.strictlyrunning.com/images/22_RibbitRun_3.pdf.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

One dead in Columbia shooting, police investigating
One dead in Columbia shooting, police investigating
FILE PHOTO
Man injured in Columbia shooting, police investigating
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches the action in the first half of the NCAA women's...
Gamecocks suffer stunning loss in SEC title game
Harold Jeffcoat and Richard Young were arrested in connection with a cigarette-stealing crime...
Richland County arrests “Cigarette Bandits” following month-long crime spree
Jack died of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare heart condition.
“Let’s turn a tragedy into a triumph:” Mother of Dutch Fork football player who died forms foundation to honor his legacy

Latest News

Bodega coming to Rosewood
The Bodega Kitchen to Open in Rosewood Community
Bodega coming to Rosewood
VIDEO: The Bodega Kitchen coming to Rosewood
Propel Aviation Center
Soda City Live: Propel Aviation Center offers adult flying lessons
The event will be held at Cobblestone Park on March 21 at 9 p.m. in Blythewood, South Carolina.
Soda City Live: Range Fore Hope Foundation