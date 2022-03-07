Richland County arrests “Cigarette Bandits” following month-long crime spree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of two Midlands men, dubbed the “Cigarette Bandits” on Monday.

Harold Jeffcoat and Richard Young were arrested in connection with a cigarette-stealing crime spree that lasted about a month. Both men were out on bond and on probation at the time of the burglaries.

Investigators said the two men targeted 10 Midlands gas station convenience stores, from Broad River Road to Two Notch Road.

Eight of the stores were in Richland County. The other two were in Lexington County and Irmo.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said if they were not arrested, they would have continued to steal.

“If you go to various convenience stores and gas stations in Richland County, when you go in the front door you’re going to see plywood on the door,” he said. “That’s not a new fashion statement they’re making.”

RCSD said they’d been breaking into convenience stores by throwing a brick or rock through the glass door.

Jeffcoat and Young would steal bags worth of cigarettes, mostly Newports.

“These are 10 businesses, hardworking people that are in our community trying to make a living and they’re losing their profits because of these two,” Lott said. “The damage they do takes a long time to recover from. It takes a lot of product to be sold to make up for the losses these businesses are having.”

The two men then sold the stolen goods to other local convenience stores for pennies on the dollar. RCSD declined to name these stores.

Lott said RCSD is working to bring charges against the individuals that purchased the stolen cigarettes.

“Those who are buying to me are just as guilty as the ones who are breaking in and stealing them because if they didn’t have somewhere to sell them, then the people wouldn’t go out and steal them,” Lott said. “We’re going to do all we can to charge them also.”

Young was arrested on March 4 at his residence in Lexington County. He is charged with four counts of burglary and three counts of larceny

Jeffcoat is charged with one count of burglary and one count of larceny. He was arrested on March 3 Law enforcement said more charges may be coming from Lexington County and Irmo. He was arrested in August on similar charges, then for breaking into Dollar General stores.

Lott said this is another example of “catch and release.”

“Our criminal justice system has got to get better,” he said. “We’ve got to do a better job at keeping those who’ve shown that they’re not going to follow the law and we have to keep them in. That’s the only way that we’re going to protect our community.”

The two men are currently being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

