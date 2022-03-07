SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Rare Toyota sells for more than $2 million

A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.
A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at a car auction on Friday, making it the most valuable Japanese car ever sold at an auction.

A large part of its value comes from the fact it was turned into a competitive race car by Carroll Shelby.

There were only 351 Toyota 2000GT models ever built between 1967 and 1971.

One car was even featured in the James Bond movie, “You Only Live Twice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Jeffcoat and Richard Young were arrested in connection with a cigarette-stealing crime...
Richland County arrests “Cigarette Bandits” following month-long crime spree
FILE PHOTO
14-year-old killed in Richland County shooting
FILE PHOTO
Man injured in Columbia shooting, police investigating
Oats was arrested on the scene and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He has...
Columbia man arrested in catalytic converter theft
Jack died of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare heart condition.
“Let’s turn a tragedy into a triumph:” Mother of Dutch Fork football player who died forms foundation to honor his legacy

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain into night to salvage 162-game season
Rep. Russell Ott, D – Calhoun, speaks during a news conference at the State House on March 8,...
Lawmakers pushing to legalize betting on horse races in SC
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
According to deputies, Valverde’s family says she left without her daily medicine.
16-year-old girl missing, last seen in Gaston