SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

NC-based Samaritan’s Purse arrives in Europe with field hospital bound for Ukraine

Samaritan’s Purse airlifted the field hospital on Friday from an airport in Greensboro.
Materials for Samaritan's Purse's field hospital arrived in Europe after being airlifted out of...
Materials for Samaritan's Purse's field hospital arrived in Europe after being airlifted out of North Carolina on Friday.(Source: Samaritan's Purse president Franklin Graham on Twitter)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina-based Samaritan’s Purse landed safely in Poland and materials for an emergency field hospital have been transported to Ukraine.

According to a weekend update from the organization, the Samaritan’s Purse team is now in the process of setting up the facility.

Based on recent assessments, the group will increase the capacity of its Ukraine field hospital, planning for two operating rooms with the capacity for 14 major surgeries or 30 minor surgeries per day, according to Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham.

There will be four wards with 50 inpatient beds and an emergency room that can handle 100 patients per day.

Also included are four intensive care unit beds and four step-down beds.

Samaritan’s Purse airlifted the field hospital on Friday from an airport in Greensboro.

Additional equipment is scheduled to be flown to Poland and taken into Ukraine later this week.

Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday as the Russian invasion of the country continued, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Jeffcoat and Richard Young were arrested in connection with a cigarette-stealing crime...
Richland County arrests “Cigarette Bandits” following month-long crime spree
FILE PHOTO
14-year-old killed in Richland County shooting
FILE PHOTO
Man injured in Columbia shooting, police investigating
Oats was arrested on the scene and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He has...
Columbia man arrested in catalytic converter theft
Jack died of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare heart condition.
“Let’s turn a tragedy into a triumph:” Mother of Dutch Fork football player who died forms foundation to honor his legacy

Latest News

Rep. Russell Ott, D – Calhoun, speaks during a news conference at the State House on March 8,...
Lawmakers pushing to legalize betting on horse races in SC
According to deputies, Valverde’s family says she left without her daily medicine.
16-year-old girl missing, last seen in Gaston
The victim says the assault happened about 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of Fairlane Drive/Pine...
Suspect wanted for sexual assault, LCSD says
Four displaced in Columbia house fire, officials investigating
Four displaced in Columbia house fire, officials investigating
On Monday, March 7, 2022, a Florida man was sentenced to 29 years in prison after pleading...
Man sentenced to 29 years in prison after 2019 Forest Acres armed robbery