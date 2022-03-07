Man injured in Columbia shooting, police investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is injured after a shooting in Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred on the 3400 block of Belvedere Drive, off Two Notch Road Sunday night.

A male has been injured in a shooting at the 3400 block of Belvedere Drive a short time ago. #ColumbiaPDSC officers are working to talk with possible witnesses. Do you have info that can help? Contact @MidlandsCrime pic.twitter.com/XXBMEiVjKK — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 7, 2022

CPD officers are working to talk with possible witnesses, and ask anyone with information to come forward.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.