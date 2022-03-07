SkyView
Man injured in Columbia shooting, police investigating

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(MGN ONLINE)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is injured after a shooting in Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred on the 3400 block of Belvedere Drive, off Two Notch Road Sunday night.

CPD officers are working to talk with possible witnesses, and ask anyone with information to come forward.

