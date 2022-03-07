Man injured in Columbia shooting, police investigating
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is injured after a shooting in Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Police say the shooting occurred on the 3400 block of Belvedere Drive, off Two Notch Road Sunday night.
CPD officers are working to talk with possible witnesses, and ask anyone with information to come forward.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.