“Let’s turn a tragedy into a triumph:” Mother of Dutch Fork football player who died forms foundation to honor his legacy

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The mother of Jack Alkhatib, the Dutch Fork High School football standout who died after collapsing during practice in August of last year, is channeling her grief by honoring son’s legacy with a new foundation.

Jack died of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare heart condition.

On Friday, Kelly Alkhatib got Heart to Heart: the Jack Alkhatib Foundation, passed as a nonprofit organization through the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office.

She said through this foundation, she hopes to raise awareness about Jack’s condition, and ensure that other mothers and fathers don’t have to endure the loss that she suffered.

“I didn’t realize I was going to make it even two days, two weeks or two months from his death,” Alkhatib said. “The pain is a daily struggle and I know it will be for quite some time.”

The idea for the foundation came to her in a dream three weeks after her son’s death. Alkhatib said it has given her a new purpose.

“I know I’m making Jack proud,” she said. “I know he’s so proud of me that that is what keeps me going forward.”

The funds raised will go toward comprehensive heart screenings like electrocardiograms (EKGs) and echocardiograms, which is a test that uses ultrasound to show how your heart muscle and valves are working, for high schoolers across the Midlands.

Alkhatib, a registered nurse, is working with Advanced Diagnostics and Dr. Dan Bouknight, a Columbia-based cardiologist, on this effort.

She believes if these tests were performed on Jack, it could have saved his life.

“His goal was to go to a D1 college, play football, get a college scholarship and then go from there,” Alkhatib said. “I don’t think he ever intended on playing in the NFL. But maybe possibly become an engineer or a physicist like his father, things such as that. But now he won’t have that opportunity because it was not caught in time to save him. But there’s a lot of other kids out there that we can save.”

Alkhatib also hopes to offset some costs for the cardiac clearance through the foundation.

She said this is a worthy tribute to Jack because he was kind, thoughtful and generous.

“I know that that is something that Jack absolutely would love his legacy to be, helping others that can’t afford it,” she said.

The foundation will also provide mental health counseling to Jack’s teammates, many of whom are still coping with the loss of their friend, and others who may have lost a loved one to this condition.

“Let’s turn a tragedy into a triumph,” she said. “And that’s exactly what Jack would want me to do. Jack may not be here to do this, but I am and I can finish what he could’ve started and I will. As long as I have breath in me, I will continue to fight for my son and his legacy.”

Alkhatib hopes to begin providing these comprehensive cardiac clearances at Midlands schools within the next month or two. She said she will continue to look for ways to advance the work of the foundation. Down the line, she may be looking to expand these efforts statewide.

Data from the American Heart Association estimates that one in every 500 people have hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, but a large percentage of those patients go undiagnosed.

