Former Whitmire Piggly Wiggly to be replaced with combo “dollar” store

WHITMIRE, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry town now knows what will replace the last full-service grocery store it had in town.

James Brock with the developer Twin Rivers Capital, LLC confirmed to WIS the now empty lot will be replaced with a “Dollar Tree/Family Dollar combo store.”

The combo store will fill the building which until February held the town’s Piggly Wiggly. Its closure led to outcries from residents concerned about the food desert it would create and the transportation barrier elderly residents had to nearby towns.

In an email, Brock wrote the developer will invest $1 million into the property for the project and that the opening is aimed for the summer, barring issues with supply chains.

As for its contents, Brock wrote:

The anchor space will host two brands. One brand will offer frozen and refrigerated food, a large selection of pantry goods, beauty and health merchandise, household supplies, basic apparel, baby and toddler necessities, pet food, electronics, toys and home décor. The other brand will have more than 4,000 items where shoppers will discover new products every week, including balloons and party supplies, Hallmark greeting cards, seasonal decorations and holiday gifts, DIY crafting essentials, school necessities and much more. This new concept is a close-to-home store experience that offers incredible value on everyday products, as well as essentials and seasonal items that the parent company is best known for.

In the email, Brock said the developer is not responsible for the closure of the grocery store. He wrote:

Per our knowledge and previous conversations, the Piggly Wiggly had been presented with a long-term lease option by the landlord. The Piggly Wiggly never agreed to anything long-term and was operating on a month-month lease for years. The Piggly Wiggly could have walked at any point; therefore, the previous landlord opted to terminate its lease and sell their property. The narrative that ‘the big bad developer’ is shutting down the long-standing grocery store is short sighted and inaccurate in this instance. It is not that black and white.

Brock wrote the sale of the property is complete, but county records do not yet reflect that.

The owner of the Piggly Wiggly, John Gillis, previously communicated to WIS that said the closure came after property owner Linda Campbell informed him of a sale of the property and that he needed to exit the premises.

Campbell did not return a request for comment at the time of the closure.

Lifelong resident Shannon Ammons expressed anger at the news.

“On that, we don’t need it. We need a grocery store. We don’t need a dollar tree you can go ahead and buy spaghetti-O’s, you go ahead and buy sauce, you can buy pasta. You can buy junk. It’s not eatable junk. We don’t need that,” she said.

She pointed to the Dollar General store which is located less than half a mile from where the combo store will be built.

Ammons said for the time-being, she is getting her produce from nearby Joe’s Market, a small produce shop. Additionally, she said she’s relying on the help of others for grocery runs.

“People don’t like for you to ask them to do things like this. They’ve got their own business and it’s very embarrassing not to be able to have food on your table,” she said.

Joe Market Owner Michael Dillard said demand has jumped since the grocery store closed. It’s unclear if he’ll scale up as a result.

“I probably need to, but like I said had this happened 25 or 30 years ago, I would have probably tried to do something to make it a lot bigger. But I’ll be 70 years old in a couple months. So I can’t, physically I just can’t handle it that much more,” he said.

Town Councilman Michael Thomas echoed the preference for a grocer.

“It’s great they want to spend the money to upgrade the building and give a little bit of tax breaks back to the town, but when you take a grocery store out of a small town, what are you benefitting?”

