FIRST ALERT -Temperatures will go down while rain chances go up for most of this week

COLUMBIA, S.C.

First Alert Headlines

Daytime high temperatures will reach the 70s Tuesday with cloudy skies and a few scattered showers

FIRST ALERT DAYS- Wednesday and Thursday for areas of rain, isolated storms and gusty winds

Unsettled weather will stick around through Saturday and keep a chance of rain in the forecast each day.

FIRST ALERT DAYS - Sunday and Monday for a light freeze as temperatures drop to the 20s and 30s

First Alert Summary

A few showers will arrive late this evening and overnight tonight as a cold front pushes through the region. Lows are down to 60, so another mild night.

Tuesday is cooler with highs near 69/70°. There’s a 20% chance of showers as cooler air come in behind the cold front.

Wednesday is an Alert Day for heavy rain and some embedded thunder, especially during the evening hours. Chance of rain is near 80%. Morning lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach the mid 60s.

Thursday is an Alert Day for more lingering heavy rain with a 70% chance. Morning lows are near 50 and highs reach the upper 50s, much cooler!

Friday we have a bit of a break in the morning with lows in the upper 40s. Highs reach the upper 60s. Another system approaches from the southwest and brings a 60% chance of rain and thunder. This lasts into Saturday morning with a 50% chance of showers and cooler temps in the upper 60s by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday morning is an Alert Day and we drop down to temperatures in the mid 20s. This may impact sensitive vegetation.

The cold air will linger and Monday is also an Alert Day for a light freeze as temperatures drop to around freezing.

Forecast Update

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of AM Showers (30%). Warm. Highs in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT Wednesday: Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms (70%). Highs in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT Thursday: Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (80%). Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and thunder in the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy with a 40% chance of morning showers. Highs reach the low 60s.

