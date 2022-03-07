Deadly crashes leave four dead in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Four people died over the weekend in three separate crashes in Clarendon County.

The first crash happened around 7 a.m. on Saturday on US-521 near Georgia Pacific, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

An SUV was going north on US-521 when the vehicle went off the road, was overcorrected and went off the road again and hit a tree. Two people died in the crash, according to troopers.

On Saturday evening around six, a car was going south on Nelsons Ferry Road when it ran off the road, overcorrected and struck several trees and a ditch, according to troopers. One person died in the crash.

A third crash took place on Sunday on I-95 north near mile marker 104. The crash happened at around 12:47 a.m. when a Jeep traveling north ran off the road and struck several trees. One person died in the crash, according to troopers.

None of the deceased have yet been identified.

