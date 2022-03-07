SkyView
COVID-19 leads to loss of gray matter in brain, study shows

A study found that COVID-19 leads to loss of gray matter in the brain, particularly damaging the areas relating to smell.
A study found that COVID-19 leads to loss of gray matter in the brain, particularly damaging the areas relating to smell.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST
(CNN) - It appears that COVID-19 can cause the loss of gray matter in the brain.

A new study published Monday in Nature found that even mild COVID-19 infections can cause damage in the brain, particularly the area related to smell.

Scientists compared brain imaging from more than 400 people who had COVID-19 with nearly 400 people who were not infected.

Researchers found that that brains of those who had COVID-19 had a greater loss of gray matter and abnormalities in the brain tissue compared with those who were not infected.

The lead author of the study says he plans on doing brain images of participants in one or two years to see if the damage goes away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

