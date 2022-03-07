Cops: Man wearing pirate hat accused of vandalizing Mount Pleasant business

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a 25-year-old man who is accused of vandalizing a business in Mount Pleasant and attempting to spit on a police officer.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department charged Jackson Joseph Armstrong with shoplifting and assaulting or resisting public official or police.

Armstrong’s charges stems from an investigation on Sunday at the Sunoco gas station on 1683 Highway 17 where it was reported that a man dressed in baggy clothing and a pirate hat vandalized the business and smashed bottles inside and outside the business.

An employee said the man came into the business and said he would “blow it up.”

The employee also reported that the suspect also failed to pay for a bottle of beer which he smashed in the business, and he also smashed another bottle of beer that he paid for outside the store.

A report states the suspect admitted to being in the business, failing to pay for the beer and smashing glass bottles of beer in the business and shoplifting an orange.

According to investigators, the suspect also fabricated a story that he approached the victim with a knife, however the victim said that never happened and saw the knife in the suspect’s pocket but was never threatened by it.

During the encounter, authorities say the suspect attempted to spit on a police officer twice.

Authorities say a search of the suspect yielded an orange, a large knife, and marijuana.

