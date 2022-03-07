SkyView
Clemson Sweeps South Carolina With 5-2 Win

By Clemson Athletics
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - Behind three runs in the fourth inning, the Tigers defeated South Carolina 5-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon to sweep the series 3-0.

The Tigers improved to 11-0, while the Gamecocks fell to 7-4. It marked Clemson’s first sweep of a season series of three or more games against South Carolina since 1996, when the Tigers swept that season series 4-0.

The crowd of 6,636 fans set a Clemson record, besting the previous mark of 6,524, set six years ago to the day against South Carolina.

The Tigers broke through with three runs in the fourth inning after a costly error. Benjamin Blackwell was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, then Dylan Brewer ripped a two-run single. In the fifth inning, Braylen Wimmer lofted a two-out, run-scoring single to put South Carolina on the scoreboard, then the Gamecocks plated a run in the sixth inning on Carson Hornung’s run-scoring single.

Cooper Ingle led off the eighth inning with a homer to double Clemson’s lead and to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. It was also his first career long ball. Four batters later, Jonathan French lofted a two-out, run-scoring single.

Jackson Lindley (2-0) earned the win in relief, as he gave up two hits, no runs and no walks with one strikeout in 1.2 innings pitched. Ryan Ammons pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his fourth save of the year. Gamecock reliever Aidan Hunter (2-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded all three runs in the fourth inning.

Bryar Hawkins received the Bob Bradley Award as Clemson’s MVP of the three-game series. Will Sanders received the Tom Price Award as South Carolina’s MVP of the three-game series.

The Tigers host East Tennessee State on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

