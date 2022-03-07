Brush fire threatening several buildings in Georgetown County, officials say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Several fire companies are working to contain a brush fire that is threatening several buildings in the area.

Georgetown County Fire and EMS said the brush fire is burning near the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Cokely Street.

Crews are stretching several lines and checking a nearby structure for possible extension, according to Georgetown Fire and EMS.

The agency has also requested the South Carolina Forestry Commission’s help.

It’s not clear how big the brush fire is, or how the brush fire started.

Currently, a burn ban is in place in Georgetown County due to enhanced fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not permitted until that ban is lifted.

