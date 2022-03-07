19 nabbed in huge Richmond County drug bust

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree announced the arrests of several drug trafficking co-conspirators involved in the Tyrone Guy’s Drug Trafficking Organization.

Tyrone Guy A.K.A. “Pit Stick” and several of his associates were targeted in this investigation.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigations Safe Streets Gang Task Force (and the Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms participated in this two-year undercover investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office also provided assistance in the execution of a search warrant in Columbia County.

During the course of this investigation, eighteen search warrants were executed, and investigators were able to seize 1.29 kilograms of Cocaine, 5.33 ounces of Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA), 3.65 ounces of Methamphetamine, 8.11 ounces of Marijuana, 43 Oxycodone Pills, 6 Alprazolam (Xanax) pills, 9 firearms, $50,174.00 in United States Currency, and 7 vehicles. Investigators will be seeking federal and state indictments.

Roundtree noted that most of these defendants were carrying or possessing firearms during their drug trafficking activities. Roundtree advised that a large amount of gun-related violence fueled by such organizations has to be eliminated for our communities to find peace and safety.

Most of the arrests were in Commissioner Jordan Johnson’s district. He says he hopes this opens an opportunity for change.

“Unfortunately, this is just something that’s been going on for quite some time, but I’m glad our law enforcement professionals have been on the job making sure we have safe neighborhoods.

Here are the suspects arrested and the charges they face:

Tyrone Anthony Guy, 45, of Augusta — trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Eldo Ricky Jones, 50, of Augusta — possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Denzel Young, 30, of Augusta — possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Willie Anthony Mathis, 51, of Augusta, — possession of cocaine, probation violation, superior court order to show cause

Deandre Pacquez Mays, 27, of Augusta, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, superior court order to show cause

Tyrone Rodriquez Wilcher, 43, of Augusta — trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Tamara Verise Williamson, 36, of Augusta — trafficking cocaine

Tomoresnephia Zaetal Wright, 27, of Augusta — trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Demetrius Montral Davis, 33, of Augusta — trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, superior court order to show cause

Jeremy Marquez Smith, 33 years, of Augusta — trafficking cocaine, probation violation

Rodriquez Chavantez Palmer, 47, of Augusta — trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Chavantez Andrew Palmer, 24, of Augusta — possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Darryl Lee Scott, 61, of Augusta — possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone, hold for probation

Joseph Kevin Barnes, 43, of Augusta — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Walter Donta Geter, 42, of Augusta — possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, hold for probation

Troy Leon Geter, 35, of Augusta — possession of marijuana and Possession of drug-related objects

Christopher Dewayne Anderson, 40, of Augusta — possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Anthony Jones Jr., 22, of Augusta — engaging in drug activity

Demonte Alonzo Jones, 21, of Augusta —engaging in drug activity

“We have teenagers dead on the streets. We have blood on the streets. That’s 20-year-old blood, 21-year-old blood, 8-year-old blood, so at the end of the day, we have got to figure out what measures we can support to prevent folks from going into this style of life,” said Johnson.

Locations searched during the investigation included:

521 Wrights Ave., Augusta

155, Petersburgh Circle, Apt. B, Martinez

1408 Maddox St., Augusta

1701 Slaton St., Augusta

1102 Perry Ave., Augusta

1104 Perry Ave., Augusta

929 Barnes St., Augusta

1406 Poplar St., Augusta

1762 Tamarind Way, Augusta

1876 Kissingbower Road, Augusta

848 Bennock Mill Road, Unit A, Augusta

416 Sibley St., Augusta

1336 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta

1318 Laurel St., Augusta

2119 Lumpkin Road, Apt. A1, Augusta

3109 Abelia Drive, Augusta

830 Strother Drive, Augusta

1223 11th St., Augusta

