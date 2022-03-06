FIRST ALERT-Enjoy the dry weather before the rain chances and First Alert days move in later in the week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Daytime high temperatures will reach the 80s today and Monday

There is a chance that we could reach record-breaking high temperatures Sunday and Monday

Unsettled weather will arrive in the area Monday PM and continue through Saturday AM and keep a chance of rain in the forecast each day.

First Alert Days Wednesday & Thursday for areas of rain, wind and isolated storms

First Alert Summary

A low pressure system is approaching from the west and this helps keep the southern flow going Monday. The highs are again in the mid 80s Monday.

The cold front associated with the low moves in overnight into Tuesday morning bringing a 30% chance of showers during the morning hours. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon.

A warm front approaches from the south Wednesday and increases our chances of rain Wednesday/Thursday. Highs reach the 60s and chances of rain are around 70-90%.

Forecast Update

Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of AM Showers (30%). Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms (70%). Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (90%). Highs in the low 60s.

