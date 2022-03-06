SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT-Enjoy the dry weather before the rain chances and First Alert days move in later in the week.

wis
wis(wis weather)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Daytime high temperatures will reach the 80s today and Monday
  • There is a chance that we could reach record-breaking high temperatures Sunday and Monday
wis
wis(wis weather)
  • Unsettled weather will arrive in the area Monday PM and continue through Saturday AM and keep a chance of rain in the forecast each day.
  • First Alert Days Wednesday & Thursday for areas of rain, wind and isolated storms
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

A low pressure system is approaching from the west and this helps keep the southern flow going Monday. The highs are again in the mid 80s Monday.

The cold front associated with the low moves in overnight into Tuesday morning bringing a 30% chance of showers during the morning hours. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon.

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

A warm front approaches from the south Wednesday and increases our chances of rain Wednesday/Thursday. Highs reach the 60s and chances of rain are around 70-90%.

Forecast Update

Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of AM Showers (30%). Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms (70%). Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (90%). Highs in the low 60s.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

One dead in Columbia shooting, police investigating
One dead in Columbia shooting, police investigating
Earthquake seismograph
USGS confirms earthquake outside of Elgin
WIS reporter competes for Miss SC USA
Soda City Live: WIS reporter to compete for title of Miss SC USA
school bus generic
North Carolina bus driver allegedly paid students to swab their cheeks for what she said were Covid tests
LRADAC, which offers prevention, intervention and treatment services, took part in Black...
“Seek help for your children:” Midlands mother shares story of loss as LRADAC calls attention to rising overdose deaths

Latest News

Earthquake seismograph
USGS confirms earthquake outside of Elgin
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warming up for the weekend - Turning rainy next week
wis
FIRST ALERT-Weekend warming trend may lead to record-breaking temperatures
First Alert Forecast: Cooler and breezy today, then we warm up Saturday/Sunday
First Alert Forecast: Cooler and breezy today, then we warm up Saturday/Sunday