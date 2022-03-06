FIRST ALERT- Warm & Breezy Today, Cooling off Tuesday with rain coming by mid week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a turbulent week ahead with temperature drops and good chances of rain!

First Alert Headlines

We’re in the mid to upper 80s today with gusty winds up to 25mph.

Upper 60s Tuesday with a few showers by the afternoon (20% chance).

FIRST ALERT issued for Wednesday’s rain, it could be heavy at times.

FIRST ALERT for Thursday as well as the rain continues into the morning and we could see some storms too!

Friday we have another low pressure system approaching, it brings a 60% chance of some rain.

Saturday we cool off and we have a 50% chance of showers in them morning.

First Alert Summary

It’s going to be a warm and windy day today! Fire danger is high as winds could gust up to 25mph and relative humidity is down to 30% this means burning is not a good idea today as fire will spread rapidly. High temps reach 86 today and that is really close to the record of 88 from 1974!

There’s a lake wind advisory until 7pm today with wind gusts up to 35mph.

There’s a chance of some showers late this evening and overnight tonight as a cold front pushes through the region. Lows are down to 64, so another mild night.

Tuesday is cooler with highs near 69. There’s a 20% chance of showers as cooler air come in behind the cold front.

Wednesday is an Alert Day for heavy rain and some embedded thunder, especially during the evening hours. Chance of rain is near 80%. Morning lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach the mid 60s.

Thursday is an Alert Day for more lingering heavy rain with a 90% chance. Morning lows are near 50 and highs reach the upper 50s, much cooler!

Friday we have a bit of a break in the morning with lows in the upper 40s. Highs reach the upper 60s. Another system approaches from the southwest and brings a 60% chance of rain and thunder. This lasts into Saturday morning with a 50% chance of showers and cooler temps in the upper 60s by Saturday afternoon.

Forecast Update

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of AM Showers (30%). Warm. Highs in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT Wednesday: Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms (80%). Highs in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT Thursday: Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (90%). Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and thunder in the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy with a 50% chance of morning showers. Highs reach the low 60s.

