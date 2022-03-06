Awareness: Recruiting black male teachers, free HIV/AIDS Resources

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week on Awareness, in two separate interviews Billie Jean Shaw goes one-on-one with two community organizations aiming to bring awareness about the need for more black male teachers and resources for those infected with HIV and AIDS in the Midlands.

Black male teachers are one of the most important educators in the school system. That’s because the impact of Black male teachers goes far beyond the classroom. Yet they are still far and few between. Statistics show black males make up only 2% of the teaching workforce nationwide.

However, a statewide organization called, “Call Me Mister,” has created a successful program to recruit more Black male teachers in the classrooms.

Craig Q. King, the “Call Me Mister” Site Coordinator of Columbia College joins Billie Jean Shaw to explain the success of the program and how you can get involved. To learn more about “Call Me Mister,” visit https://www.columbiasc.edu/academics/undergraduate/beyond-classroom/honors-fellows/call-me-mister.

Nationwide about 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV, the virus which causes AIDS. Even more shocking, about 13 % of those infected don’t know it and need testing. Here at home, the Centers for Disease and Control lists Columbia as one of the top ten hot spots in the country for the highest infection rates of HIV.

Luckily, in Columbia, there are resources available to help South Carolinians fight the war against HIV and AIDS

Palmetto Aids Life Support Services better known as PALSS has provided free resources for those infected with HIV and AIDS for the past 36 years. Those resources include aid with medicine, housing and counseling. The organization also offers free testing.

The CEO of PALSS, Carmen Julious joins Billie Jean Shaw on Awareness to discuss how PALSS is continuing to South Carolinians fight against HIV and AIDS. For more information about PALSS, visit their website at www.PALSS.org.

