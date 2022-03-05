Soda City Live: Range Fore Hope Foundation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Range Fore Hope Foundation hosts free weekly golf clinics for Veterans and their dependents.

Founder of Range Fore Hope, Alvin King talks about the organization and upcoming “Fairways to Freedom” golf tournament and how your support can benefit local charities.

The event will be held at Cobblestone Park on March 21 at 9 p.m. in Blythewood, South Carolina. “Fore” more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.