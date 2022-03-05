SkyView
Soda City Live: Propel Aviation Center offers adult flying lessons

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Propel Aviation Center is a veteran-owned facility located in Newberry, SC.

The Institution provides flight school instructions and provides adults the opportunity to fly for fun.

Owner, Taj Troy talks to Soda City Live about the different programs and services offered through the center.

For more information on the Propel Aviation Center, click here.

