Soda City Live: Propel Aviation Center offers adult flying lessons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Propel Aviation Center is a veteran-owned facility located in Newberry, SC.

The Institution provides flight school instructions and provides adults the opportunity to fly for fun.

Owner, Taj Troy talks to Soda City Live about the different programs and services offered through the center.

For more information on the Propel Aviation Center, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.