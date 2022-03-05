One dead in Columbia shooting, police investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Van Heise Street, according to police.

Officers were on their way after receiving a Shot Spotter alert when they received a 911 call.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

