One dead in Columbia shooting, police investigating

One dead in Columbia shooting, police investigating
One dead in Columbia shooting, police investigating
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Van Heise Street, according to police.

Officers were on their way after receiving a Shot Spotter alert when they received a 911 call.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

