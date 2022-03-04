Swansea police search for runaway teen

SkyView
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are looking for a teen who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Carl Tramaine Hall Jr., 16, of Gaston, was last seen on the night of February 16, according to the Swansea Police Department.

Hall’s stepmother dropped him off in the Sharps Hill Road area in Gaston.

Hall was last seen wearing a Houston Rocket basketball jersey over a white t-shirt. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 147 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Hall is considered a runaway.

If you have any information, call Chief Earl Williams at 803-568-3366 or email him at ewilliams@swanseapd.net.

