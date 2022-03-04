Reward offered in Columbia murder investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said Friday a reward is now being offered in a 2021 murder investigation. On July, 5, 2021 officers found 19-year-old Trinity Sanders deceased in the 200 block of Musgroves Mill Lane. Investigators collected DNA and ballistic evidence at the scene.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Columbia Field Office and CPD are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

ATF Special Agent in Charge Vince Pallozzi said, “ATF frequently joins our local law enforcement partners on cases involving violent gun crime, applying any resource at our disposal to help bring about a resolution.”

Investigators have conducted multiple interviews but are asking for additional assistance from the public. Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said of the case, “We know that citizens have beneficial information that can make all the difference for Trinity’s family, friends and CPD investigators. For whatever reason, people are reluctant to share that information. The reward money from our federal law enforcement partner, the ATF can be convincing for crime tips to be provided.”

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact their local law enforcement. Crimestoppers is offering an additional reward for information of up to $1,000 in the case.

Crimestoppers can be reached at: 888-CRIME-SC.

The ATF can be contacted at: 1-888-ATF-TIPS

