Man sentenced in Lexington County murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a weeklong trial, the thirty-one-year-old Christopher J. Brisbon has been sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday. The Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard Burglary announced a jury found Brisbon guilty of:

-Murder

-Burglary– Second Degree (violent)

-Possession of a Weapon during commission of a Violent Crime.

Investigators from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office (LCSD) were called to the scene at 2112 Old Dunbar Rd, the City Nightz Bar and Grill. Witnesses said two masked men had entered the building at around 2:17 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2017.

Law enforcement found the manager of the club, 41-year-old Rodney Leak dead at the scene. Witnesses said the armed men had entered from a side door before one pointed a gun at Leak, who was standing behind a counter. He was shot several times and the two men left the club immediately after.

The 41-year-old Rodney Leak was found dead by investigators at the City Nightz Bar and Grill. (Lexington County)

The LCSD Crime Scene Investigation unit was able to find evidence at the scene, including a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson magazine clip dropped on the floor by one of the attackers. The clip was sent to S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for analysis.

SLED found a fingerprint on the clip, which identified Brisbon as a suspect in the case. Further investigation linked Brisbon’s cell phone location data to the crime. DNA evidence was also found on the clip. He was arrested and charged on Dec. 21, 2017.

Investigators said at trial they believed Brisbon and his accomplice intended to rob Leak of items from inside the club.

Brisbon’s trial started on Feb. 22, 2022 and the jury returned a guilty verdict on Feb. 28, 2022. Judge Eugene C. Griffith, Jr. sentenced him to 40 years on the murder charge and 5 years on the weapon charge. These will be served consecutively.

Brisbon also received 15 years on the burglary charge. He is ineligible for parole. The second attacker of Leak has not been identified yet. Leak’s family spoke at sentencing about the impact of his loss.

Hubbard said of the case, “We are grateful for the efforts of Sheriff Jay Koon and the entire Sheriff’s Department in their work on this case. The defendant was connected to gang activity in Richland County and crossed into Lexington County to commit this crime. We will pursue all measures to eliminate gang related violence in our community.”

