Fredrick captures 10th state title with Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - It’s time to put a ring on the last finger. On Friday afternoon, Calhoun County head coach Zam Fredrick captured his 10th state championship. The Saints defeated Scott’s Branch, 53-49, in the 1A Boys title game in Aiken.

“I tried not to think about it leading up to the game,” said Fredrick. “It is very special.”

And it was a goal the team wanted to accomplish for its legendary coach and former Gamecock standout.

“It means everything,” said Russell Brunson Jr. “Growing up in Calhoun County, everybody got that same goal. I want a ring for Zam Fredrick.”

Brunson did his part leading the way with a game-high 21 points. He made countless big shots to deliver a dream moment.

“It feels like everything,” exclaimed Brunson. “It feels amazing. We did it!”

Indeed the Saints did. And the most pivotal shot of the game came with under a minute to play, when Christopher Mickell stepped into a three-point shot and drilled it with 48 seconds left, giving Calhoun County a five-point lead.

“I was hollering at the bench to rotate [the ball] one more time,” mentioned Fredrick. “But he took it. He’s a senior. I am so happy for him.”

“We pride ourselves on being the hardest workers in the game,” said Fredrick. “We proved that tonight.”

All of Calhoun County is happy for its coach. Fredrick celebrated his tenth title, the first since 2016, with the entire community, including one of the most special members, his grandbaby. After the final whistle, he continued a family tradition after big wins.

“It’s been a tradition for me,” said Fredrick. “He’s the latest in the line.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.