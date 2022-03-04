FIRST ALERT-Weekend warming trend may lead to record-breaking temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

Warmer temperatures will arrive this weekend

Daytime high temperatures will reach the 80s through Monday

There is a chance that we could reach record-breaking high temperatures Sunday and Monday

Unsettled weather will arrive in the area Tuesday -Friday and keep a chance of rain in the forecast each day.

First Alert Summary

Southern flow increases Saturday as high pressure moves east and south. This brings us more clouds and highs reach to near 80.

Sunday we warm up even more as a southern surge of air comes in, all the way up to 85. Skies are partly cloudy.

A low pressure system is approaching from the west and this helps keep the southern flow going Monday. The highs are again in the mid 80s Monday.

The cold front associated with the low moves in overnight into Tuesday morning bringing a 40% chance of showers during the morning hours. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon.

A warm front approaches from the south Wednesday and increases our chances of rain Wednesday. Highs reach the low 60s and chances of rain are around 50%.

Forecast Update

Saturday: Partly Sunny Skies. Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of AM Showers (40%). Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms (50%). Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 60s.

