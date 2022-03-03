A University of South Carolina professor sheds light on the dark situation in Ukraine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Half a world away we watch what is being called the largest conventional military attack in Europe since World War II - as Russia continues its massive move into more areas of Ukraine to its southwest.

Joel Samuels is the director of the University of South Carolina’s Rule of Law Collaborative. He’s also the dean of the university’s College of Arts and Sciences. He has extensive knowledge of the politics and the people of Ukraine. And just yesterday, an attack on one of the buildings in Kharkiv hit home for Samuels as he has a close connection to the building and the people and programs inside.

He joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS TV Midday with insight into the ongoing war in eastern Europe.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.