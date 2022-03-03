Two dead in wrong-way collision in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two people are dead after a wrong-way collision in Clarendon County.

The crash happened Thursday around 2 a.m. on US-521, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A minivan was traveling south in the northbound lanes of US-521 and struck a pickup truck.

Both drivers of both vehicles were killed.

The crash is under investigation by Highway Patrol.

