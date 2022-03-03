SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Two dead in wrong-way collision in Clarendon County

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two people are dead after a wrong-way collision in Clarendon County.

The crash happened Thursday around 2 a.m. on US-521, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A minivan was traveling south in the northbound lanes of US-521 and struck a pickup truck.

Both drivers of both vehicles were killed.

The crash is under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns after calling 911 from car stuck in SC lake
Lexington Co. man arrested, accused of stabbing family member
Lexington Co. man arrested, accused of stabbing family member
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Masks will still be required in Richland County for another 60 days.
Richland County extends mask requirement for another 60 days
Fire destroys Richland County home
Fire destroys Richland County home

Latest News

Christopher J. Brisbon was sentenced in the Lexington County murder trial of Rodney Leak.
Man sentenced in Lexington County murder case
wis
First Alert Forecast: Cooler and breezy today, then we warm up Saturday/Sunday
school bus generic
North Carolina bus driver allegedly paid students to swab their cheeks for what she said were Covid tests
FBI logo.
FBI Columbia accepting applications for Teen Academy
Swanse police search for runaway teen
Swansea police search for runaway teen