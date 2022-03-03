Two dead in wrong-way collision in Clarendon County
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two people are dead after a wrong-way collision in Clarendon County.
The crash happened Thursday around 2 a.m. on US-521, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A minivan was traveling south in the northbound lanes of US-521 and struck a pickup truck.
Both drivers of both vehicles were killed.
The crash is under investigation by Highway Patrol.
