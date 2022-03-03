SkyView
Soda City Live: WIS reporter to compete for title of Miss SC USA

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our very own Madeline Stewart will compete for the title of Miss South Carolina USA Saturday.

Madeline currently serves as Miss Columbia USA, and talked with Hannah Cumler about ways she has been preparing for the competition on Soda City Live Wednesday.

You can vote for Madeline to secure a spot in the Top 16, here. And, watch the livestream on RPM’s website.

Miss South Carolina USA will take place at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

