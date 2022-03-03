Soda City Live: Crash Course Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Opportunity Resource joins Soda City Live to discuss Crash Course Columbia.

The talent retention program is designed to give the public an immersive experience of Columbia through a behind-the-scenes tour of local hotspots.

Through the tour, people can expect to get a tour of the city, connect with local leaders, try new food & drink and meet new people.

