Soda City Live: Crash Course Columbia

By Hannah Cumler
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Opportunity Resource joins Soda City Live to discuss Crash Course Columbia.

The talent retention program is designed to give the public an immersive experience of Columbia through a behind-the-scenes tour of local hotspots.

Through the tour, people can expect to get a tour of the city, connect with local leaders, try new food & drink and meet new people.

