School District Five to celebrate healthy food choices

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -School District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties announced it will be celebrating National School Breakfast Week (NSBW) from March 7 to March 11, 2022. “A healthy breakfast at the start of the day is a great way to ensure students are nourished and ready to learn,” said Todd A. Bedenbaugh, Executive Director of Operations.

To help families make healthy breakfast choices, the district is recognizing the week with special menus and activities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering school breakfasts and lunches for free during the week. This year’s theme is ‘Take Off with School Breakfast.’

The district is partnering this year with General Mills and Borden Dairy as part of the celebration.

