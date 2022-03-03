SC nonprofit hosts golf tournament to benefit state military community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Range Fore Hope Foundation, an SC nonprofit, has organized a golf tournament to benefit the state’s military community.

Organizers say the last tournament was such a success that they decided to plan another 36-team tournament at Cobblestone Park Golf Club to raise money. The tournament is going to be called the Fairways to Freedom/

Last year’s King Fore a Day tournament raised $10,000 in profit that went to cover RFHF’s free golf programming, sponsored kayak teams for a competition and funded a scholarship for a freshman at the University of South Carolina for her service to the veterans in the Columbia VA Health Care System.

“At the moment, we have our sights on expanding our services to the adaptive golf community,” said Alvin King, RFHF’s executive director. “With additional training, our goal is to enhance the lives of active-duty service members and veterans with diagnosed physical, cognitive, or sensory impairments through the game of golf.”

For more information on the Fairways to Freedom tournament and how to support the Range Fore Hope Foundation, click here.

