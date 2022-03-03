SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC nonprofit hosts golf tournament to benefit state military community

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)(WMC Action News 5)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Range Fore Hope Foundation, an SC nonprofit, has organized a golf tournament to benefit the state’s military community.

Organizers say the last tournament was such a success that they decided to plan another 36-team tournament at Cobblestone Park Golf Club to raise money. The tournament is going to be called the Fairways to Freedom/

Last year’s King Fore a Day tournament raised $10,000 in profit that went to cover RFHF’s free golf programming, sponsored kayak teams for a competition and funded a scholarship for a freshman at the University of South Carolina for her service to the veterans in the Columbia VA Health Care System.

“At the moment, we have our sights on expanding our services to the adaptive golf community,” said Alvin King, RFHF’s executive director. “With additional training, our goal is to enhance the lives of active-duty service members and veterans with diagnosed physical, cognitive, or sensory impairments through the game of golf.”

For more information on the Fairways to Freedom tournament and how to support the Range Fore Hope Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns after calling 911 from car stuck in SC lake
Lexington Co. man arrested, accused of stabbing family member
Lexington Co. man arrested, accused of stabbing family member
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Masks will still be required in Richland County for another 60 days.
Richland County extends mask requirement for another 60 days
Fire destroys Richland County home
Fire destroys Richland County home

Latest News

Graham is a 7-year-old Hound mix looking for a home!
Furry Friend Friday - Graham
Furry Friend Friday - Graham
Furry Friend Friday - Graham
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
House backs bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits