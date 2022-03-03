Richland County extends mask requirement for another 60 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Masks will still be required in Richland County for another 60 days.

The Richland County Council voted 7-3 to extend its mask ordinance on Tuesday night because the county remains classified as an area of high COVID-19 spread, as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

This comes despite a drop in cases over the last several weeks in the county.

“We are still in a very high transmission area,” District Seven Councilmember Gretchen Barron said. “We are very tired. I know we are. We’ve become very fatigued, and we want to not wear masks. We want to go to cookouts and do things in life as we did them two years ago, but until then we’ve got to remain safe. And how we remain safe is that people understand Richland County is not out of the woods.”

According to CDC metrics, an area has a high level of COVID-19 transmission if there are 100 or more cases per 100,000 residents. Richland County is one of a number of Midlands counties classified as having high viral spread. Others include Lexington, Kershaw, Fairfield and Saluda counties.

Of note, the city of Columbia’s mask mandate was repealed in November.

This ordinance requires those 11 and older to mask up inside “unincorporated” areas of the county, including restaurants, pharmacies and grocery stores.

For some, this is welcome news. Richland County native Lewis Lowman wears his mask wherever he goes.

“Cases may be down, but the virus is still out here,” he said. “You don’t know who got it, who’s carrying it or who was in somebody else’s face talking and then dropping that virus on them.”

Others, including District Six Councilmember Joe Walker, who opposed extending the ordinance, believe masking should not be mandated.

“The reality of the situation on the ground is that people should be able to choose whether they want to wear a mask or not,” he said. “We continue to mandate and mandate and mandate. What’s the sunset on this? Richland County still stands in a very aberrative position of continuing to mandate masks as opposed to making them optional.”

Richland County resident Phillip Maguire said the extension of the ordinance is confusing and frustrating, given that the CDC announced a loosening of pandemic restrictions last week.

“The mandate seems to be very unnecessary,” he said. “Law enforcement, I see them without masks. I see most residents without masks so it’s more of a personal choice as to whether or not you feel comfortable going outside and wearing a mask.”

Latasha Terry, another Richland County resident, said she’s not opposed to the ordinance, but has questions about enforcement.

“I think it’s a good thing if people are actually going to adhere to it,” she said. “But really the mask ordinance operates more so on an honors system because no one is actually enforcing people to make them wear masks, there’s no consequences for not wearing a mask in a business or in a restaurant.”

That enforcement is up to county fire marshals. Since the ordinance was last extended in January, only six mask citations were issued.

Violators of the ordinance could face fines of $25 for individuals and $100 for businesses.

The ordinance was originally passed in September during a surge in the Delta variant of COVID-19.

With this extension, the mask mandate will now be in place through the last week in April. When asked whether it could be extended beyond that point, Barron said the council will continue to look at the data “very seriously” as it governs.

“I can’t say that we’re going to extend it or we’re going to make some modifications,” she said. “It’s very difficult to say because we don’t know what tomorrow holds as it relates to COVID-19.”

