SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape, court docs say

James Yoder.
James Yoder.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man in Ohio is accused of taking a woman’s prosthetic leg and sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

WXIX reports the documents state James Yoder took the victim’s prosthetic leg, tied a rope around her neck, tied her to the tree, pulled the rope tight and kicked her until she lost consciousness. He then raped her.

The crime happened in July 2019.

The victim suffered multiple injuries, according to court documents.

Yoder was already in jail for a previous abduction when his lab tests tied him to this crime.

He was found to be incompetent to stand trial on the abduction charges.

Yoder’s bond was set at $150,000 on a rape charge.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys Richland County home
Fire destroys Richland County home
The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns after calling 911 from car stuck in SC lake
(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
In tweets, Sen. Lindsey Graham calls on someone to ‘take out’ Putin
South Carolina Sen. Ross Turner, R-Greenville, looks over documents on a proposed $2 billion...
Every SC taxpayer gets at least $100 rebate in Senate bill
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks about their bill to...
White House disavows Graham’s call for Putin assassination

Latest News

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Russia reports cease-fire in 2 Ukraine areas for evacuations
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during an interview at the Utah State Capitol, Friday, March 4,...
Utah governor says he’ll veto transgender youth sports ban
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy responds to allegations he has fled Ukraine, saying he is still...
Zelenskyy says he's in Kyiv, hasn't fled Ukraine
FILE - Actor Lee Marvin, right, and his wife, Pamela, visit with Mitchell Ryan, star of Arthur...
‘Dark Shadows,’ ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor Mitchell Ryan dies
He says administrators confiscated flags, but he encouraged students "not to give in to the...
Student suspended for pride flags at rally in Florida